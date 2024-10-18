Maharashtra Congress Leaders ‘Not Capable of Making Decisions’, Says Sanjay Raut on MVA Seat Sharing (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed disappointment over the delay in the seat-sharing talks among MVA partners and claimed that Maharashtra Congress leaders are “not capable of making decisions”. Talking to reporters, Raut said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners – Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) –have reached a consensus on 200 of the 288 assembly seats.

The Rajya Sabha member said he spoke to Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik and the party's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, on Friday morning over seat-sharing. The Sena (UBT) leader said he would also speak to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Jabs Congress on Seat-Sharing

VIDEO | "Today, I will talk to Rahul Gandhi and discuss about finalising the seat sharing. Decision on several seats have been made, however, there are a few seats about which there is no final agreement so far. The time is less now, and I feel that (Congress) Maharashtra leaders… pic.twitter.com/2sV16gJhOH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2024

“The pending decision should be expedited. Very little time is left. Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of making decisions. They have to send the list to Delhi frequently and then discussions happen. The decision will have to be taken at the earliest,” Raut said.

Late Thursday evening, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that to resolve the stalemate, a list of 20-25 assembly constituencies where MVA partners have overlapping claims will be sent to each party's high command.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eknath Shinde Cites Haryana To Predict ‘Thumping’ Majority for Mahayuti in Polls.

Patole told reporters that the MVA leaders involved in seat-sharing talks had a final meeting on Thursday. He said attempts were being made to declare the seat-sharing arrangement for all 288 constituencies by October 18-19.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA performed impressively winning 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. Assembly polls in the state will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.