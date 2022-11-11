Maharashtra: Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal says thousands from Jalna to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Thousand of Congress workers from Jalna will take part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra when it moves through Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra, party MLA Kailash Gorantyal said.

According to a report of PTI, He said the Jalna unit of the party would hold a rally on November 14 in support of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Thousands of people from here would attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts, the Jalna MLA said.

Gorantyal also slammed Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar for allegedly making an objectionable remark against NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He claimed Sattar's irresponsible behaviour would put the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in trouble.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.