Maharashtra: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) welcome Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

On Monday, Maharashtra Assembly Leader Vijay Wadettiwar praised Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member, saying it has strengthened the opposition group INDIA. Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member Arwind Sawant also welcomed Gandhi's return to the Lower House of Parliament.

Union government was worried that Rahul Gandhi would expose its bad practices. Gandhi will continue to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha in the interest of the common man, Congress leader Wadettiwar told reporters. He said Gandhi raised issues pertaining to the Rafale jets (deal) and Adani group in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi always criticised wrong decisions of the Union government. He will continue to do so, he said. ''His return to the Lok Sabha has strengthened the opposition bloc INDIA, Wadettiwar said.

Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.