Maharashtra Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The Congress in Maharashtra suspended Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for six years on Saturday for "anti-party activities" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Khodke was among the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the legislative council elections earlier this year, contributing to the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, a candidate of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

State Congress chief Nana Patole stated that there were numerous complaints about Sulbha Khodke working against the party. He added that the decision to suspend her was made following instructions from the party's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala.

Khodke's husband is a close aide of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.