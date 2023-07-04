Maharashtra: Constable held for molesting and kidnapping minor girl in Chandrapur

A constable and four other persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, police said.

Chandrapur District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi took serious note of the incident which took place on Sunday and suspended the constable, attached with the C-60 unit of police, on Monday, they said. The policeman and his friends had gone to Mamla area here for a party.

On way back, they saw two couples, including a minor girl, sitting on Mamla road, a police official said. The accused allegedly threatened the couples and forcefully made the girl sit in their vehicle and later allowed her to go, he said. They also told the girl that they would file an offence against her if she refused to accompany them, the official said. The girl’s friend immediately rushed to Ramnagar police station and registered a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the five accused on Sunday evening and booked them Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.