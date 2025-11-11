Maharashtra: Construction Sand From Dumper Falls on Family, 5-Year-Old Killed, Three Injured in Nasrapur

A tragic accident occurred in the Nasrapur area of Bhor taluka, where a five-year-old child lost his life after being buried under a pile of sand being unloaded from a dumper truck. The child, along with his mother, younger brother, and cousin sister, was trapped beneath the sand heap. Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled them out, after which they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the child could not be saved. The deceased has been identified as Alok Ashok Kachare, aged five. The incident caused shock and distress in the local community.

According to the police, Alok’s family had been living in a temporary shed after demolishing their old house to construct a new one. On Saturday afternoon, sand was delivered for construction work. The dumper driver began unloading the sand near the shed, but due to negligence, the sand fell directly on the structure, causing the shed to collapse inward. At that moment, Alok, his mother Aarti (35), brother Shlok (6), and cousin Priyanka (15) were inside. All four were buried under the sand as the tin roof tore open under the pressure.

Residents immediately rushed to rescue the family and managed to pull them out while also informing the authorities. The victims were taken to the hospital, but Alok was declared dead before treatment could begin as sand had entered his nose and mouth, restricting his breathing. The others sustained injuries but survived. Rajgad Police registered a case against the dumper driver for negligence leading to death and injuries. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 pm on Saturday, has left the entire locality grieving and consoling the affected Kachare family.