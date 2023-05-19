Maharashtra: Cop attacked while arresting thief in Palghar

A policeman was attacked while arresting a man allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said. The incident took place at Dhanibaugh Naka on Thursday evening when a team of policemen arrived there to nab the accused who had come to sell a stolen mobile phone, an official from Valiv police station said.

The accused attacked and injured havildar Anil Nagre with a knife and threatened the other policemen present at the scene, he said. The accused was nabbed after a chase and devices worth Rs 81,000 were recovered from him, the official said.



An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the accused, he said.