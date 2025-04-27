Maharashtra Couple Arrives in Pahalgam, Celebrates Wedding Anniversary Days After Terror Attack

Panic gripped the area after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a popular tourist destination, on April 22. The number of tourists visiting Kashmir has been badly affected since the attack. Around 90% of tourists have cancelled their bookings, and many are trying to leave the Kashmir Valley. Flights from Srinagar are in high demand as fear spreads among locals and visitors. However, some tourists are starting to return to Kashmir for tourism.

The face of the Kashmir Valley has changed significantly in recent years. Due to the efforts of the government, tourism had seen a major boost. However, after the death of 26 people in the Pahalgam attack, the tourism sector has suffered a severe setback. Many tourist spots across Kashmir now appear deserted. As the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is heavily dependent on tourism, local businesses — including hotels, restaurants, taxis and pony operators — have been badly affected. Since the attack, business has dropped by around 30% to 50%.

Despite the situation, some tourists have returned to Jammu and Kashmir. Setting a positive example, tourists are not only coming back to the valley but are also visiting Pahalgam and Gulmarg. On Saturday, the Pahalgam Valley, which had been deserted for three days, was once again filled with tourists. Visitors from different parts of the country arrived to enjoy the scenic beauty of the valley. A couple from Maharashtra Sushant and Preeti celebrated their wedding anniversary in Pahalgam, sending a message that normalcy is returning to the region. They also urged others to experience the warmth and hospitality of the local people.

VIDEO | Pahalgam: Just days after the terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Maharashtra couple Sushant and Preeti celebrated their wedding anniversary in the town.



They said they chose to visit Pahalgam to send a message that life is returning to… pic.twitter.com/2QxWGDbYIU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2025

"We came here to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It has been a wonderful experience. The people here are very kind, welcoming, and hospitable. Everything is back to normal now, and there are no problems. We were in Srinagar when the attack happened. At that time, we had cancelled our visit to Pahalgam. But later, we thought since we are already here, we should visit and see the situation for ourselves. Now that we are here, we can say it is completely safe, and people can move around freely," the couple said.

Meanwhile, tourist vehicles from Srinagar and other districts headed to Pahalgam on Saturday morning. By noon, a large number of tourists were seen enjoying the natural beauty of Pahalgam.

"Pahalgam might have dropped off the list for many tourists. But I urge everyone to put Pahalgam back on their list and visit. There is nothing to fear. If you don’t come, you’ll regret missing out on such a beautiful place," said a tourist.