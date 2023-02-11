Maharashtra couple held for threatening to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Maharashtra and his wife after they allegedly threatened to blow up the Ram Temple which is currently under construction

According to the police press release, the suspect, identified as Anil Ramdas Ghodake (aka Baba Jaan Musa), made the threat over the internet by posing as Bilal, a Delhi resident. Ghodake’s wife Vidya Sagar Dhotre (aka Jord Satan Shanishwara) has also been named as an accomplice in the crime.

The couple used to pretend to be Muslims and con people for cash. Two copies of the holy Quran, two skull, and a few obnoxious items were taken into custody by police. The accused pair originally resided in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, but when they were arrested, they were living in a flat in the Chembur neighbourhood of central Mumbai, according to Ayodhya's Circle Officer (CO), Shailendra Kumar Gautam. They would trick people and then blackmail them to pay money, police official said, Hindustan Times reported.

The police allege that the two admitted during interrogation that Anil had befriended Bilal’s sister for inappropriate reasons. However, after learning that Anil was already married, the woman ended her relationship with him.

When Bilal learned of the situation, he attacked the couple and told them to stay away from his sister. The couple was offended by this, so they devised a plan to avenge him. The pair then threatened to blow up Delhi Metro and Ram Temple while posing as Bilal.