Maharashtra Covid-19 updates: No lockdown in Maharashtra for time being

As the corona cases are taking new heights in Maharashtra, the government is still yet to impose lockdown in the state. Even in the meetings government is not taking any decisions regarding the Covid-19 situation.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar called on the meeting, on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, health minister Rajesh Tope and senior government officers in Mumbai were also present in the meeting, but no decision has been taken regarding the implementation of lockdown in the state.

On Tuesday Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that Mumbai is also ready to face the tsunami of Coronavirus. Currently, a large number of covid cases are being registered in Mumbai. This is believed to be due to the new Omicron variant, she said. "Strict measures will be taken if necessary. If more than 20,000 patients are seen in Mumbai every day. People do not follow the guidelines. Even today many people do not wear masks. Those who are citizens have to understand their responsibility in Mumbai." Our medical centers and hospitals are ready, "she said. But it seems that no strict decisions in this regard are made till now.

Rajesh Tope has also clarified that no discussion regarding lockdown, has been taken yet "The government will take decisions about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy, and oxygen consumption," Tope told reporters.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Maharastra has reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The state also has the highest Omicron tally in the country, which stands at 653 cases.