Maharashtra Crime: Body Of 35-Year Old Man Found with Stab Wounds on Kolahpur's Tamdalge Hill

The body of a 35-year-old man from Nimshirgaon (Shirol taluka) was discovered on Tuesday morning on a hill in Basavan Khind, Tamdalge, bearing stab wounds from a sharp weapon. The deceased has been identified as Avinash alias Deepak Omgonda Patil, a resident of Sangli Bypass Road, Nimshirgaon. Police have swiftly launched an investigation, detaining one suspect, while the search for two others is ongoing. The murder is believed to have occurred on Monday night.

The body was discovered by citizens out for a walk who noticed a motorcycle parked on the hill, and then found the body about twenty feet away. Police Patil Amol Koli immediately informed the Jaisingpur police. A preliminary inspection at the scene revealed that Avinash's slippers were still on his feet, suggesting a struggle might have taken place. It appeared he died on the spot due to the severe blows from a sharp weapon.

Recognizing the gravity of the incident, police promptly initiated an investigation, questioning family members and friends. One suspect has been detained for questioning, while two others are still being sought. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Miraj Medical College. Avinash is survived by his mother, wife, two children, and a brother.

Police Inspector Satyawan Hake stated that the investigation is underway, and the motive for the murder along with the remaining suspects will be identified and arrested soon.

Fatal Blow to the Head

The hill area in Tamdalge is deserted, meaning no one had any clue about the incident while it was happening. This has made it challenging for the police to find concrete evidence. Police are currently investigating the possibility that the murder was a result of a financial dispute.

Third Murder in Fifteen Days

This incident marks the third murder in Shirol taluka in the last fifteen days, following previous cases in Shirol and Haroli.