Maharashtra Crime: Jalgaon Youth Brutally Murdered Over Illicit Affair; Four Arrested, Including Three Minors

A 22-year-old man was brutally in the Kalanka Mata Chowk area, reportedly following a personal dispute. The case, registered at Shanipeth Police Station, has led to the arrest of four individuals, including the primary suspect Ajay Mangesh More and three minors. A fifth accused has been identified, and further investigation is underway. The deceased, Akash Pandit Bhavsar, who was involved in the transport business, was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of five individuals. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by his mother, a prior dispute existed between Akash and the primary accused, Ajay More, over personal issues.

On the night of May 3, around 10:45 PM, the accused group reportedly visited Akash’s residence and later confronted him near the Kalanka Mata temple. Witnesses say that the assailants surrounded Akash and attacked him with weapons, leading to multiple injuries. Two of his friends managed to escape, while Akash ran across the road attempting to flee. However, he collapsed approximately 100 feet from the scene due to excessive bleeding. Police reports confirm that the victim suffered at least ten stab wounds to the chest, back, and legs, causing massive blood loss. Akash's sister also informed the police that he had received threats a few days prior to the incident.

At the time of the crime, the victim's mother, Kokila Bhavsar, was away visiting her daughter in Varangaon. According to the complaint, she had been recovering from a heart surgery and would frequently stay with relatives. It is alleged that the accused took advantage of her absence. Acting swiftly, the Local Crime Branch apprehended four of the five accused by Sunday evening. Legal proceedings are in motion, and authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the fifth suspect. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about youth violence and personal vendettas escalating into serious crimes. Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may aid the ongoing investigation.

