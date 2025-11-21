Maharashtra Crime: Laborer Beaten to Death With Iron Pipe in Dharashiv After Heated Dispute

Dharashiv: A dispute between laborers working at a stone crusher in Wagholi Shivar ends up in brutal murder. Two other laborers were also injured in this incident. This shocking incident took place at 3:30 am on November 20. Police sources have informed that the dispute turned serious due to sexual harassment.

According to the police, the incident took place in the shed of the laborers' residence permit at D. C. Ajmera Stone Crusher in Wagholi Shivar. Accused Sumitkumar Satyendra Singh (Res. Ranchi, Jharkhand, H. M. Wagholi) and deceased Sunil Gangu Kujur (31, Res. Ranchi, Jharkhand, H. M. Wagholi) had a heated argument over sexual harassment. Angered by this argument, accused Sumit Kumar hit Sunil Kujur hard on the head with a square iron pipe, due to which Sunil Gangu Kujur died on the spot.

At this time, the accused also tried to kill Dhanesh Khasa Munda, who came to mediate, with the same iron pipe. Complainant Magan Karom Lohra (67) was also beaten and injured. According to the initial information given by the complainant Magan Karom Lohra.

A case has been registered against accused Sumit Kumar Satyendra Singh at Dharashiv Rural Police Station under sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 118 (1) (causing hurt) of the IPC. The police immediately arrested the accused and further investigation into the incident is underway. This extreme incident among the laborers on the crusher has created a stir in the area.