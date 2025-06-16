Maharashtra Crime: Man Allegedly Murders Wife and 2-Year-Old Son Before Committing Suicide Over Gambling Debt in Dharashiv

In a deeply disturbing incident from Dharashiv district, a man allegedly died by suicide after first killing his wife and two-year-old son, driven to despair by mounting debt from online rummy. The horrific event, which took place in Bavi village, has sent shockwaves across the district. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Maruti Jadhav (29). According to police and local villagers, Jadhav was reportedly addicted to playing cards, particularly online rummy, which led him to accumulate significant debt. This overwhelming financial burden is believed to have plunged him into severe depression, ultimately leading him to take the extreme step of ending his own life and that of his family. While preliminary findings point to debt as the motive, police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances.

Laxman Maruti Jadhav, who worked as a tractor driver, had entered into a love marriage three years ago with Tejaswini (21). The couple had a two-year-old son. Villagers revealed that Jadhav had sold his one-acre land and a plot in the village due to his indebtedness. However, even after selling these assets, he was unable to escape the debt, leading to increased stress. Police's preliminary assessment suggests that on Sunday night, Jadhav may have poisoned his wife Tejaswini and his two-year-old son, and then subsequently hanged himself inside their home. The police are currently investigating all possible angles in the case, and the outcome of their probe is keenly awaited.