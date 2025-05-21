Maharashtra Crime: Man Killed by Cousin in Sangli Over Unpaid Liquor Money

A man was killed in Kukatoli (Taluka: Kavathe Mahankal) after being struck on the head with a stone during a dispute over unpaid liquor money. The deceased has been identified as Ajit alias Sanjay Krishna Kshirsagar (age 40), a resident of Kukatoli. The Kavathe Mahankal police have taken two suspects into custody: Swapnil Tanaji Kshirsagar (age 27) and Sushant Shankar Shejul (age 25), both from Kukatoli. In a tragic turn of events, after Sushant's name surfaced in the murder investigation, his mother took her own life at their residence.

Ajit Kshirsagar lived in Bandgarwadi, a village located about four kilometers from Kukatoli. On the evening of Sunday, May 18, he left his home but did not return. When he failed to come back by late night, his family began searching for him, but he could not be found. On Monday afternoon, Ajit was found injured behind the village high school. His family rushed him to the government hospital in Miraj, but he succumbed to his injuries late Monday night during treatment.

Kavathe Mahankal police launched a swift investigation, questioning villagers and examining CCTV footage. The footage showed Ajit with his cousin Swapnil and friend Sushant shortly before the incident. Since both suspects had fled the village, suspicion grew stronger. Within a few hours, police tracked them down and took them into custody. Ajit’s wife, Seema Kshirsagar, lodged a formal complaint at the Kavathe Mahankal Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Bhapkar is leading the investigation.

During police interrogation, the suspects confessed. They revealed that they had asked Ajit for money to buy liquor, and there had also been an argument earlier, as Sushant had borrowed money from Ajit which he had recently asked to be returned. This led to a heated dispute. Swapnil assaulted Ajit with kicks and punches, and struck his leg with a stone, while Sushant hit Ajit on the head with a stone. The incident took a further tragic turn when Sushant Shejul’s mother, Vimal Shankar Shejul (43), died by suicide. Upon learning that her only son was involved in a murder, Vimal, devastated and unable to bear the shock, hanged herself at home early Tuesday morning. Sushant had lost his father during childhood and was raised solely by his mother. Her sudden death has added another layer of sorrow to an already heart-wrenching situation. The police have also officially registered this incident.



