Maharashtra Crime: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into 17 Pieces After Beheading

In a guesome incident, from Maharastra's Bhiwani a man killed his wife and chopped her body into 17 pieces. The immediate motive behind the murder could not be immediately ascertained as the accused, Taha, is continuously changing his statement.

The head of the victim - believed to be around 25 to 28 years old - was found near the Idgah Road slum and slaughterhouse area on August 30. Taha has been arrested.

During the course of investigation, Taha told police that he dumped his wife Parveen alias Muskan Mohammad Taha Ansari's body parts across the city after the murder, the sources said. He said he chopped his wife's body into 17 pieces, they added.

Efforts are underway to find the remaining body parts. The sources said that drones and fire brigades have been deployed for the purpose. The incident came to light when Muskan's mother Hanifa Khan filed a missing complaint with the police.

According to Bhoiwada Police Station senior inspector Ashok Ratanparkhi, Hanifa claimed that her daughter's phone was found switched off for two days and calls to her son-in-law went unanswered. A photo of Muskan's severed head was shown to Hanifa, who then identified her daughter.

Mr Ratanparkhi refused to provide details pertaining to the decapitation of the body. The place of the murder also could not be immediately ascertained.The severed head was sent to Indira Gandhi Sub District Hospital. Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive and details such as the location of the murder, the sources said. Police are also looking for the weapon that was used in the murder. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police to probe the case.