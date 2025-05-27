Maharashtra Crime: Notorious Criminal Shravaneshnath Chougule Hacked to Death in Sangli; Police Launch Search for Killers

Shravaneshnath Mahavir Chougule (Age 29), a notorious criminal with a police record, was brutally murdered by two of his friends in a rented room in Shivshaktinagar, Kupwad, around 8:30 PM on Sunday. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Chougule's relatives at the Kupwad MIDC Police Station. The police have registered a case against two suspects — Sofa and Ashok More (full names and addresses currently unknown) — and have launched a search operation.

Details from the Police Investigation:

Shravaneshnath Chougule, originally from Bhose (Taluka Miraj), had been residing alone for the past eight months in a rented room belonging to Sachin Mane in Shivshaktinagar, near MIDC, Miraj. On Sunday evening, around 8:30 PM, two of his friends allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the chest and at the back of his head, leading to his death. The motive for the murder is still unknown. The incident came to light late Sunday night. Upon receiving the information, Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Bhandwalkar and his team rushed to the scene. Senior officers including Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranil Gilda, and Police Inspector Satish Shinde from the Local Crime Branch in Sangli also visited the crime scene. SP Ghuge issued directives to the police to intensify the search for the accused. Chougule’s relatives were informed and later reached the location, following which a formal complaint was lodged.

Two Teams Deployed to Track the Accused:

The names of the two accused — Sofa and Ashok — emerged during the preliminary investigation. Separate teams from the Kupwad Police and the Local Crime Branch have been deployed to trace them. Shravaneshnath Chougule had multiple criminal cases registered against him at the Jat and Miraj Police Stations.

Motive Still Unclear:

The exact reason behind the murder remains unknown. The two accused are reportedly friends of the deceased. Police officials have stated that the motive will be clearer once the suspects are arrested. The investigation continues.



