Maharashtra Crime: Six Wives Killed Their Husbands With Help From Lovers in Four Months Across the State

Women killing their husbands with the help of their lovers is becoming a common crime in Mumbai, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai districts of Maharashtra. In the last four months, six women have been arrested for allegedly killing their husbands with the help of their lovers. All the cases highlight that the motive behind the murder was the wife’s extramarital affair. Last week, a man was killed by his wife and her lover in Antophill. Last month, in Navi Mumbai’s Rabale, the wife, along with her lover, allegedly killed her alcoholic husband by making him heavily drunk. Similar instances were reported across the state.

1. Antop Hill, Mumbai Murder Case:

The most recent crime, involving the suspected murder of 37-year-old Ismail Ali Shaikh by his wife, Sumaiyya (27), and her lover Saklain Gholam Kibriya Shaikh (28), was reported from Antop Hill last week. In Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ismail and Sumaiyya shared a chawl. Police claim that Sumaiyya and Saklain, who resided on Reay Road close to Mira Datar Dargah, plotted to kill Ismail because he was a barrier to their relationship. The two used a sharp object to kill Ismail on June 1. Sumaiyya disposed of the body on the street after the murder, claiming that her husband had been murdered by an unidentified assailant. Both were taken into custody by Antop Hill Police after the police investigation uncovered the plan.

2. Malvani, Malad Murder Case:

Rajesh Chauhan, 30, who worked as a daily wage worker, was killed on February 11 by his friend Imran Mansuri, 26, and his wife, Pooja, 28. After three months of being at Rajesh's residence, Imran began an affair with Pooja. The two plotted to kill Rajesh after he challenged them, then dumped his body in the mangroves. Malvani Police apprehended both of them.

3. Goregaon, Mumbai Murder Case:

With the assistance of her boyfriend Shahrukh and his three associates, Ranju Chauhan (28), a resident of Goregaon, murdered her husband Chandrashekhar Chauhan (36), on March 20. According to reports, Ranju desired to wed her lover. The cops took all four of the accused into custody.

4, Rabale MIDC, Navi Mumbai Murder Case:

Poonam Kalidas Waghmare, 28, and her lover, Suresh Hariprasad Yadav, 24, are accused of killing her alcoholic husband, Kalidas Waghmare, 30, in Rabale MIDC on May 16 by forcing him to drink excessively and then disposing of his body in a drain. The victim's body is still missing, but the two were taken into custody by the Navi Mumbai Police.

5. Ulwe, Navi Mumbai Murder Case:

Sachin More was allegedly killed in Ulwe on February 22 by his wife and her lover, a former police officer. The body was flung from a bridge close to the town of Vawhal. Ulwe Police arrested both of the defendants.

6. Waliv, Vasai Contract Killing Case:

Near the mangroves near Naigaon Railway Station, a half-decomposed male body was discovered on January 27. The deceased was identified as a Goregaon East resident, Usman Ansari. According to police investigations, Meena Ansari, his wife, bribed neighbours Rs 50,000 to have him killed. She is suspected of having an affair with Bilal, a man who might have been complicit in the plot.