Maharashtra Crime: Wife Murders Husband After Heated Argument Over Alcohol Consumption in Gondia

A shocking incident has taken place in Halbitola village under the jurisdiction of Salekasa Police Station in Gondia district. A woman allegedly assaulted her husband fatally after confronting him about his alcohol consumption. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Meshram (48), a resident of Halbitola. A case has been registered against the accused wife, Ramkala Meshram, at Salekasa Police Station.

According to reports, Rajkumar returned home drunk, which led to a heated argument between the couple, and in a fit of rage, Ramkala took a strong wooden stick and struck her husband. Rajkumar sustained severe injuries and remained in the same state throughout the night, eventually succumbing to his injuries. Salekasa Police have booked Ramkala Meshram under Section 105 of the Indian Penal Code. She has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing under the guidance of Police Inspector Bhushan Burade.

On the evening of June 27, around 7:30 PM, Rajkumar returned home drunk. Enraged by his daily drinking habit, Ramkala confronted him and struck him with a stick taken from the cowshed. The blow caused a deep injury, which began to bleed profusely.

Despite the injury, Ramkala did not allow him inside the house and left him outside in the courtyard all night. Even the next day, she did not take him to the hospital for treatment. Rajkumar remained bedridden and unattended until he eventually passed away around 9 AM on June 30.

The case is being further investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Kishor Mavaskar.