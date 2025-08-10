Maharashtra Cyber Crime: Jalgaon Couple Poses as Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's PA, Dupes 18 People of ₹55 Lakh

A man and his wife from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon have been accused of cheating 18 people out of ₹55 lakh by pretending to be closely connected to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to a police statement reported by PTI, the duo — identified as Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi and his wife Arpita — allegedly posed as if Hitesh was the Deputy CM’s personal assistant, with an office at Mumbai’s Mantralaya. They reportedly lured victims by offering lucrative promises such as government jobs, contracts, and MHADA flats, exploiting the trust of those seeking opportunities and benefits from influential political connections.

One victim, dairy businessman Harshal Bari, met Sanghvi and was convinced by his claims of being the Deputy CM’s aide. Bari allegedly paid ₹10 lakh for an MHADA flat and ₹7 lakh for a railway job for his wife. To make the ruse believable, the accused produced forged documents, including letterheads and appointment letters. Between November 2024 and August 8, 2025, Bari reportedly handed over ₹13.38 lakh in total. When the truth emerged, Bari filed a police complaint on Thursday, leading to a case of fraud and related offences being registered at Jalgaon’s Shanipeth police station against the couple.

In a separate incident, Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) recently dismantled a fake embassy operation in Ghaziabad. On July 24, authorities arrested Harshvardhan Jain, who had also created multiple shell companies to swindle people with promises of overseas employment. Investigations revealed Jain maintained at least 11 bank accounts — six in Dubai, three in Mauritius, and one each in London and India. Working with associate Ehsan Ali Syed, he allegedly executed an elaborate global scam involving fake loans and businesses, costing victims around €70 million between 2008 and 2011.

Syed, considered a key figure in the fraud network, was apprehended in London in November 2022 and later extradited to Switzerland in July 2023. A Zurich court sentenced him to six and a half years in prison for his role in the large-scale deception. Authorities stated that Jain and Syed’s network used shell firms in multiple countries to channel illicit funds and attract unsuspecting victims. The UP STF’s investigation continues, as officials suspect the duo’s fraudulent operations may have extended to more countries, impacting victims worldwide and involving additional undisclosed sums of money.