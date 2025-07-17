Maharashtra Cyber Crime: Jalgaon Man Posing as a Tehsildar Scams Women on Matrimonial Sites

In a shocking case of online matrimonial fraud, a young man from Dharangaon in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has allegedly duped several women by posing as a government officer. The accused, Ninad Vinay Kapure, created a fake profile on a matrimonial website, claiming to be a tehsildar or deputy tehsildar. Using a premium account, he targeted high-profile widows and divorcees, mostly working professionals, by gaining their trust under the pretext of marriage. Once contact was established, Kapure convinced the women to transfer large sums of money to him through emotional manipulation and false promises.

The accused went a step further by assuring the women and their families of government jobs, using his fake designation to make his claims appear credible. Reports state that one woman was cheated of ₹7 lakh in the name of marriage, while another was defrauded of ₹8 lakh after being promised a job for her daughter at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. Multiple complaints have now been filed against Kapure across different regions of Maharashtra. The victims recently approached Jalgaon’s District Superintendent of Police to report the matter in person.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Water Cut on July 18 & 19: Supply to Be Affected in Belapur, Vashi, Nerul, and Many Areas

The growing number of such scams has raised alarm among authorities and the general public. Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy has issued a public advisory urging citizens not to trust matrimonial site profiles blindly. He stressed the importance of verifying personal and professional claims before engaging in any discussions or transactions. The police are investigating whether a formal case can be registered against Kapure in Jalgaon based on the new complaints submitted by the victims.

Police authorities have expressed concern over the rising trend of matrimonial scams not just in Jalgaon but across India. Online platforms are being increasingly misused by fraudsters claiming to hold high-ranking posts to exploit women emotionally and financially. These incidents highlight a serious issue of trust and safety in the digital matchmaking space. Law enforcement has urged matrimonial platforms to take stronger verification measures to prevent such crimes. The case also serves as a reminder for individuals to exercise caution and perform due diligence before pursuing marriage proposals online.