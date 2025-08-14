Maharashtra: Cyber Criminals Send Fake Traffic Fine Link, Loot Nearly Rs 1 Lakh from Pune Man

Pune: Cyber criminals pretending as traffic officer duped an high-ranking official of private company. On July 24, he was leaving for Latur in his car. A truck hit his car at the Sawaleshwar toll plaza. After that, he contacted the police helpline number and informed about the incident. Few minutes after that, victim received a message from an unknown number, saying ‘Fine for traffic violation is pending. The cyber thieves told them that they would get immediate police help after paying this amount. Later it was revealed that Victim has been defrauded by cyber thieves by technically manipulating the police helpline number. A case has been registered against the cyber thieves in this case at Hadapsar Police Station.

A departmental manager of a private company has filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station in this regard. Complainant manager lives in the Manjari area of Hadapsar. According to the information given by police The thieves had asked them to open the link in the message. This process was not completed. After that, on August 2, their salary was credited to their account. The next day, it was noticed that Rs 99,999 had been transferred from their account to various accounts online. They checked the bank transactions.

As reported by Loksatta Money was transferred from their account to various bank accounts, prompting the police to register a case against both the individual who contacted them from an unknown number and the recipient bank account holders. Crime Branch Police Inspector Nilesh Jagdale is investigating.