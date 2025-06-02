Maharashtra Cybercrime: Nagpur Man Loses ₹10 Lakh in SIM Swap Fraud

A Nagpur man claims that he lost Rs 10 lakh in a new technique of cybercrime. The 52-year-old man claims that he lost money after his SIM was deactivated in an unauthorised manner. Explaining what exactly happened, the police said that the Nagpur man noticed that there was no network on his phone. To fix the network issue, his son used his phone’s hotspot to activate internet on the device that had no network, and after that, a signal bounced back. After this, the complainant got messages about fraudulent transactions. He was shocked to receive those messages.

He immediately visited his bank and learned that Rs 10 lakh had been transferred in four different transactions from his bank account. The man then went to the phone gallery. There, he learnt that his SIM card had been deactivated, and the same number was allotted to someone else.

This incident highlights a disturbing evolution in cybercrime techniques, where fraudsters exploit vulnerabilities in mobile network systems to gain access to sensitive financial information. The unauthorized deactivation and reallocation of a SIM card led to a significant financial loss for the victim, underscoring the urgent need for stricter verification processes by telecom providers and heightened awareness among the public. Authorities are investigating the case, and the incident serves as a stark reminder for individuals to remain vigilant about sudden network issues and to secure their digital and banking credentials promptly in such situations.