Maharashtra: Cyclone Biparjoy hits flight operations at Mumbai airport

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, received rainfall on Sunday evening. Cyclone Biparjoy disrupted Flight operations in Mumbai due to bad weather conditions.

Mumbai airport witnessed scenes of anxiety and chaos as hundreds of passengers waited for their flights for hours. Several flights were cancelled or delayed owing to the weather conditions, while some were forced to abort the landing.

Air India, in a statement, said inclement weather conditions have led to the delays and cancellation of flights. “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions, Air India said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph are highly likely in isolated areas in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Palghar.