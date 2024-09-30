Maharashtra Declares Cow as 'Rajya Mata' Ahead of Polls Emphasizing Cultural and Agricultural Significance

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has officially declared the cow as 'Rajya Mata' (State Mother) in recognition of its cultural significance in Indian tradition. According to the order issued on Monday, the government emphasized the role of cows in India's spiritual, scientific, and even military history, underscoring their importance since ancient times. The order highlighted concerns over the declining population of indigenous cow breeds and promoted the benefits of cow dung in agriculture, which, in turn, enhances human nutrition.

The government encouraged cattle farmers to rear indigenous cows, considering their socio-economic value and the religious and cultural reverence they receive. In Hinduism, cows are venerated, often treated as a mother figure, with their milk, dung, and urine regarded as sacred. The government’s statement further stressed the medicinal value of cow products, with cow milk being seen as highly nutritious and cow urine believed to possess healing properties. Meanwhile, the people of Maharashtra are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the state election schedule. The current government's term ends on November 26, 2024, and elections must be conducted before then, potentially after the Diwali festival in November.

State ministers have hinted that the model code of conduct could be implemented in the first week of October. During a recent review meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior officials, the ECI emphasized the need for essential facilities at polling stations, such as seating arrangements, fans, drinking water, and shelters. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar asserted that strict action would be taken against any complaints of voter inconvenience during election day.