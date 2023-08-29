Maharashtra: Demand for water tankers increase by over 50x, due to lack of rain in Mumbai

The long dry spell in the state this month has resulted in a 60% rain deficit from August 1 to 25 compared to the five-year average. This in result has led to a adverse affect in supply of tankers in the city.A report in Times of India quoted officials as saying that the rain deficit for the monsoon season from June 1 to August 25 is almost 14%. This is resulted in decline of drinking water and an increase in supply of water tankers by over 50-fold compared to the same time last year.

According to the report, the supply of tankers rose from just 7 on August 29, 2022 to a steep 386 by August 28 this year. Water tankers were used in 29 villages and hamlets last year compared to 1,766 this year. The highest number of tankers have been deployed in western Maharashtra (167) and northern Maharashtra (135). The Centre reviewed the rain deficit across the country with states on Monday, the report stated.It quoted officials as saying that 13 districts in the state have notified mid-season adversity. Crop surveys have now been ordered by the district collectors as part of the process under the PM’s Crop Insurance Scheme, TOI stated.

Maharashtra’s 376 blocks have reported a dry spell of over 21 days, while 484 blocks reported a dry spell of between 15-21 days. The report stated that mid-season adversity has been notified in districts including Aurangabad, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad and Parbhani (Marathwada), Satara, Sangli, Pune and Solapur (western Maharashtra), Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nasik (northern Maharashtra). A few tehsils in Buldhana have also been impacted.“In the review meeting held by the Central government, we have asked them to call a meeting with the crop insurance companies to sensitise them about the conditions in the state and to take a cooperative approach," additional chief secretary (agriculture) Anoop Kumar was quoted.Although there was 39% surplus rain in July, the dry spell in August has resulted in lack of moisture in the soil. This is expected to impact agricultural production, especially of pulses, the officials were further quoted.