Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Faces Black Flag Protest in Pune; NCP Demands Clarification from Fadnavis

During Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Jan Samman Yatra in the Junnar area of Pune district on Sunday, some protesters waved black flags and BJP flags, criticizing Pawar for conducting an official event and allegedly marginalizing allies. The NCP spokesperson, Amol Mitkari, has called for BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to clarify the situation. The NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, form the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in the state.

At Naranyangaon in Junnar taluka, where Pawar was attending his Jan Samman Yatra, he met with tourism officials and environmentalists to discuss development and local issues. He emphasized that development projects should be environmentally friendly. A video shared on NCP leader Mitkari's X account showed protesters with black and BJP flags at the event, chanting slogans. Mitkari argued that the Jan Samman Yatra is an NCP-specific program, and those protesting should have done so independently. He urged Fadnavis to provide an explanation for the incident.

Asha Buchake, who is the BJP’s chief in the Assembly constituency, wore a black saree and along with her party workers waved black flags as the NCP leader’s convoy arrived in Junnar. “They are trying to strangle us… Therefore we have adopted an aggressive stand,” she told reporters even as the BJP protesters raised slogans against Ajit Pawar. Buchake said a Government meeting was organised on tourism in Junnar on Sunday. “However, the BJP was not even invited to the meeting. If we are part of Mahayuti, then why are pictures of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not put up in the meeting hall?” she said. The Junnar Assembly constituency is represented by NCP MLA Atul Benke. The BJP camp has alleged that Pawar is trying to promote Benke. “The NCP is trying to promote another ‘Pappu’ in the form of Atul Benke in Junnar,” she said. Buchake also criticised Pawar’s conduct as the district guardian minister. “He is behaving like a rival party leader, ignoring the NCP’s alliance partner,” she said.Buchake was earlier with the Shiv Sena and has unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections twice. A former zilla parishad member, she now eyes an Assembly poll ticket for Junnar.



