Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar holds roadshow in Pune

After Baramati, Beed and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a roadshow and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Sunday.

Police teams were deployed in large numbers during the roadshow held by the Deputy Chief Minister. Recently Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the current protests in the state over the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs.

While the Maharashtra government issued an apology for the police lathi charge on protesters in Jalna, the opposition has been demanding Shinde's resignation. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed regret, stating, "Lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologizing on behalf of the Government. CM has said that action will be taken against those responsible for it."

A meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation was recently convened to address the Maratha reservation issue and the lathi charge on protesters. Both Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were present at the meeting.