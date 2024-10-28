Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to File Nomination from Baramati Assembly Seat Today (Watch Video)

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, Ajit Pawar is all set to file his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat today for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. Baramati, a long-held constituency by the Pawar family, remains a crucial stronghold in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

#WATCH | Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar leaves from his residence. He will file his nomination from the Baramati assembly seat today.



His nephew Yugendra Pawar is NCP-SP's candidate from the Baramati assembly seat pic.twitter.com/bSJyk9GmyO — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The rival NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced the candidature of 32-year-old Yugendra, son of Ajit’s younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, from Baramati, setting the stage for a high-profile contest.Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra (32) is a member of the third generation of the Pawar clan.

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections NCP president Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.The BJP, NCP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are the constituents of the Mahayuti coalition.