Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Urges Citizens To Participate in ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ Survey

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday urged citizens to actively participate in the ongoing ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ survey aimed at shaping the state’s long-term development vision. In a statement made in both the legislative assembly and council, Pawar appealed to all MLAs, divisional commissioners, district collectors, and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to encourage maximum public participation.

Following the successful completion of the government’s 100-day action plan, the state government launched a 150-day campaign from May 6 to October 2, which includes drafting a comprehensive ‘Viksit Maharashtra @2047’ Vision Document.

To frame this vision, the government has outlined long-term goals under ‘Maharashtra @2047’, medium-term goals under

‘Maharashtra @75’, and short-term objectives. A total of 16 sectoral groups have been formed to prepare the draft document based on four key pillars: progressive growth, sustainability, inclusivity, and good governance.

The citizen survey, being conducted between June 18 and July 17, 2025, seeks to capture the opinions, expectations, aspirations, and priorities of the people to inform the vision document. Pawar appealed to legislators to use public meetings, gatherings, and social media platforms to spread awareness about the survey and instructed all divisional commissioners, district collectors, and CEOs of Zilla Parishads to promote participation through their respective administrative setups.

Citizens can take part in the survey by scanning the QR code or clicking the link available on the official Maharashtra government website. They are also encouraged to share their vision and aspirations for a developed Maharashtra through the WhatsApp chatbot linked via the QR code.