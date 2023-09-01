Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis backs 'One Nation, One Election'

The central government has abruptly convened a special session of Parliament, during which a committee has been established to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' concept across the country. In the upcoming days, there is a proposal to hold simultaneous elections for all states, including the Lok Sabha. However, this move has faced strong opposition from opposition parties.

The central government's stand has evoked various reactions from across the country. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the central government's stance.

Devendra Fadnavis held a conversation with the media today. This time, Devendra Fadnavis stated that 'one nation, one election' is a very commendable concept. If all elections were held simultaneously, the country would benefit greatly. Therefore, we welcome this. Additionally, he asserted that the grand alliance would contest this Lok Sabha election together, and we will claim victory in the Lok Sabha election, Devendra Fadnavis said.

Devendra Fadnavis also took aim at the Opposition's INDIA front. Fadnavis said they are all Raja and I will not comment on their meeting which is being held in a seven-star or five-star hotel. The question is what is your (INDIA alliance) agenda? They have formed an alliance out of fear from PM Modi. Forget about the candidate for the PM post they are not able to decide on their logo.