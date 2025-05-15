Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts on Boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan

Indians love to visit Turkey and Azerbaijan, but during India-Pakistan tension, they showed their support to Pakistan. Following which a wave of anger erupted across the country and Goods coming from Turkey and Azerbaijan were boycotted in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from this, 60 percent of Indian tourists going to these two countries cancelled their bookings. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision of the country's traders and tourists.

In the recent border attack between India and Pakistan, information came to light that Turkey had supplied drones to Pakistan. There is immense anger against this in India and the boycott Turkey campaign intensified. Traders in the country stopped buying Turkish apples from Turkey. Along with this, many travel agencies dependent on tourism also cancelled travel packages going to Turkey.

What did Eknath Shinde say?

"Traders from many states including Pune and Rajasthan have boycotted Turkey and Azerbaijan. I welcome it because it shows patriotism. Turkey supported Pakistan, which has killed its innocent citizens. Therefore, a complete boycott of Turkey should be imposed," said Eknath Shinde.

Tourism and trade sector likely to suffer huge losses

The boycott imposed by India is likely to cause huge losses to Turkey and Azerbaijan in the tourism and trade sectors. A boycott of Turkish apples was imposed in Pune, which led to a 50 percent drop in demand. Apples are being purchased from Himachal, Uttarakhand and Iran. This is likely to cause a loss of crores to Turkey.