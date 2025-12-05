Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Hails Orphan Quota as a Landmark Move for Social Justice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hailed the state government’s initiative of offering a 1 per cent quota to orphaned children in education and government jobs, calling it a landmark step that strengthens equality and social justice. On the occasion of completing one year in office, he interacted with youths who have benefited from this policy, first introduced in 2018 during his earlier term as chief minister. Fadnavis said the scheme draws inspiration from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideals of equal opportunity for all. He highlighted that 862 beneficiaries have now achieved independence and are contributing meaningfully to the community.

Fadnavis described the reservation for orphan youth as the most emotionally significant decision of his political career. He noted that while governments make numerous decisions, only a few truly resonate on a personal level, and this quota policy was one that touched his heart deeply. He stressed that equality should not be confined only to caste-based reservation, but must also include orphans, persons with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups who deserve fair access to opportunities. According to him, this initiative has already changed many lives for the better and continues to create hope.

समानतेची संधी आणि आत्मविश्वासाचा संवाद!



🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचा सरकारच्या वर्षपूर्तीनिमित्त अनाथ आरक्षणातील युवा लाभार्थ्यांसोबत झालेला ‘कृतज्ञतेचा आनंद’ संवाद.



Encouraging beneficiaries to set inspiring examples, Fadnavis reminded them that their success is built upon systems created by society such as educational institutions, government mechanisms and supportive industries. He urged them to embrace the responsibility of giving back to the community that helped them progress. He emphasized that success earned through struggle should motivate ongoing service to others, and once stability is achieved, the spirit of contribution should not fade. He further stated that a person’s work is what creates their identity and remains long after one’s lifetime, offering a path toward lasting respect.

The chief minister recalled historic role models like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar, who both proved that true legacies are built through meaningful work and social empowerment. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the orphan quota policy, noting a recent revision that made the reservation applicable to vacant posts in place of only available posts, expanding the scope of benefits. Fadnavis concluded that heartfelt emotions often speak louder than words, adding that real satisfaction comes from creating social change. He appealed to the youth to remain compassionate and continue uplifting others, ensuring that the welfare of orphans remains a shared priority for the state.