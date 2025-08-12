Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Says Uddhav Thackeray Lost Public Trust by Ditching BJP Post-2019 Elections

Maharashtra: Ahead of municipal election chaos, Shive sena (UBT)-led by Udhhav Thackeray held a Janakrosh morcha against the corrupt ministers in ruling government demanding the immediate removal of them from the party. During the rally Uddhav Thackeray showed support to Rahul Gandhi for his stand against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While giving reply to Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis stated that you have denied public mandate in 2019 by breaking ties with BJP. He said, “Uddhav Thackeray is a mandate thief. People sent him home because he betrayed their trust. His followers are also coffin thieves – they even made money off coffin purchases,” Fadnavis said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Uddhav Thackeray of betraying the public mandate for personal gain, arguing that Thackeray'sactions, driven by a lust for power, have alienated the people and rendered him unfit to lecture others on democratic principles."

Uddhav Thackeray also said that, "When we were in power, no minister accused of wrongdoing was spared. The Mahayuti government, however, shelters those facing serious allegations,” Thackeray said, warning that the protests would intensify if the ministers were not sacked. “We gave them (government) evidence (against ministers) and yet there is no action on them. Someone is running a dance bar, another has a bag full of notes. There is no need of even any probe now, yet the CM does not sack the ministers,”

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is a mandate thief and his followers are blatant shroud thieves. Because his followers also stole while buying shrouds. They made money from that too. Now should Uddhav Thackeray be called the leader of shroud thieves? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retaliated by saying that he does not like to use such language.

The defeat that is happening is unbearable and cannot be explained

People in the opposition party do not have faith in the Indian Constitution and the Indian judiciary. The Election Commission, which was created by the Constitution, gave them four letters. They said, tell what you are saying on oath. Why don't the people making the accusations go? Why don't they have the courage? Why don't they give evidence? They are fugitives who lie and run away every day. The defeat that is happening is unbearable and cannot be explained, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadanvis call the Janakrosh Morcha protests as Uddhav Thackeray's personal outage. He Said, “This is not public outrage; it is personal frustration. They lost power and the CM’s chair, so they are venting their anger.”