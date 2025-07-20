Maharashtra Devotee Dies of Heart Attack on Train While Returning from Amarnath Yatra at Alwar Junction

A somber incident unfolded at Rajasthan’s Alwar Junction as a devotee returning from the sacred Amarnath Yatra lost his life to a heart attack aboard a train. The deceased has been identified as Balasaheb Nathu Thorat (45), a businessman and resident of Manchar, Maharashtra. The tragedy has left his hometown in mourning. Thorat was part of a group organized by the Amarnath Seva Samiti, which had departed Manchar on July 8 for the annual pilgrimage. The group had also planned to visit Vaishno Devi after Amarnath before returning home.

After completing darshan at both Amarnath and Vaishno Devi, the group was en route from Jammu to Jaipur by train. During the journey, as the train reached Alwar Junction, Thorat began feeling uneasy. He collapsed in the train’s restroom, prompting immediate medical attention. Suresh Ghule, founder of the Amarnath Seva Samiti, administered CPR on the spot. Railway staff, including the train guard and ticket checker, joined the effort to revive him. Unfortunately, Thorat could not be saved and was declared dead due to cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Today with Rain Forecast and High Tide at 7 PM

Following the incident, a postmortem was conducted at a hospital in Alwar. Thorat’s mortal remains were transported over 1,300 kilometers by ambulance to his hometown, Manchar. His funeral was held at the Tapneshwar cremation ground, attended by grieving friends, family, and fellow devotees. Thorat lived with his wife and two children. The loss has sent a wave of grief through the community, as residents remember him for his active involvement in local affairs and religious initiatives.

Balasaheb Thorat was more than just a pilgrim—he was a dedicated social worker and political figure. He served as the former Deputy City Chief of Manchar and was a committed worker of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction). He played a crucial role in planning the Amarnath Yatra for local devotees and participated with great enthusiasm. His sudden demise during a sacred journey has not only shaken his family but also left a lasting void in Manchar’s social and spiritual circles.