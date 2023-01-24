Maharashtra: Discom engineer held for allegedly accepting bribe Rs 15,000

A junior engineer of Maharashtra discom was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for restoring snapped household power connection in the Konkan sub-division.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) engineer, posted in Raigad district, had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant, but agreed to accept Rs 15,000 after negotiation, an ACB release said.

Earlier, The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an additional executive engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 for giving satisfactory remarks to a firm engaged for meter reading and other works, the ACB said.