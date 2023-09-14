"Maharashtra divided into castes since Fadnavis became CM": MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Wednesday that Maharashtra has been divided into castes since Devendra Fadnavis became the chief minister of the state.

In Khatav taluka of Satara district, a clash occurred between two communities over religious issues. Social unrest has been observed in various places in the state. In response to this situation, Raut targeted the BJP, stating that the atmosphere in Maharashtra had never been like this before.

“The current atmosphere is characterized by instability and vulnerability among different castes. The Bharatiya Janata Party is responsible for all of this. Yashwantrao Chavan and Balasaheb Thackeray kept the state united. However, this situation has changed in the last ten years,” Sanjay Raut said.

“Devendra Fadnavis stated in the first meeting of the state cabinet that they would provide reservations to Dhangars. The same Fadnavis was also saying that if they came to power, they would grant reservations to the Maratha community within 24 hours. So why is Fadnavis not fulfilling this reservation promise now?” he asked.