Maharashtra Doctors Launch Statewide Strike Over MMC’s Allopathy Decision

Healthcare services across Maharashtra are expected to face major disruption today as doctors under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) observe a statewide token strike, reported Hindustan Times. The protest comes in response to the Maharashtra Medical Council's (MMC) decision to allow homeopathic practitioners with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to register and practise allopathy. Medical experts have raised concerns that this could jeopardize patient safety, dilute modern medical standards, and create confusion in the healthcare system. The IMA has emphasized that a one-year CCMP course is not equivalent to 5.5 years of MBBS training.

The strike will impact routine healthcare services across the state, including outpatient departments, elective surgeries, and other non-emergency procedures, from 8 am on Thursday until 8 am on Friday. Hospitals are preparing to manage emergencies, but doctors warn that the absence of regular services may lead to inconvenience for patients seeking medical care for minor and ongoing treatments. The statewide action underscores the medical community's protest against government policies that, they argue, risk undermining the credibility and safety of modern medical practice.

"This is not against homeopathy as a discipline, but against the government's move that threatens patient safety and dilutes modern medicine. Nearly one lakh doctors will be participating in the strike," said Dr Santosh Kadam, IMA Maharashtra president, reported Hindustan Times. By taking this step, the IMA and MARD aim to send a strong message to policymakers about the importance of maintaining rigorous standards in medical education and practice. The protest highlights ongoing tensions between traditional and modern medical systems in the state, raising questions about how regulatory decisions impact public health outcomes.