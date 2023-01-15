Maharashtra: Dumper crashes into BEST bus in Thane, no casualties reported

At least 16 passengers of a civic bus escaped unhurt, after a dumper truck rammed into the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, an official said. The accident took place in Owale area of the city around 8.30 am when a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) was heading to Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, said Avinash Sawant, chief of regional disaster management cell said.

In another news, a woman was seriously injured after a Thane municipal transport bus hit her on Wednesday. As per the CCTV footage, two women were crossing the road when suddenly a TMT (Thane municipal transport) bus came from the other side and hit the woman.This accident happened when the bus driver was trying to take a turn to another route.