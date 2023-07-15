Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today (July 14) met his uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai. Dy CM Pawar came to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar who was unwell. She was earlier hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital Trust on Friday in Mumbai. As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle led by the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the finance and planning ministries. Another minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted the food and civil supplies ministry. Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde government earlier this month, was allocated the same portfolio (finance minister) once again, raising questions as to how the Sena MLAs react. The rebellion of 39 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde was against the injustice faced by Shiv Sena legislators when Uddhav Thackeray was at the helm, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who is now the school education minister