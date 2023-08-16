Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits in Kolhapur

Kolhapur, in Maharashtra, experienced an earthquake on Wednesday with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The NCS reported that the tremors were felt at 06:45:05 Indian Standard Time (IST), and that the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 06:45:05 IST, Lat: 17.19 & Long: 73.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, read a post on the official X handle of NCS.