Maharashtra: Eight victims of bus-truck collision cremated at Thane
The bodies of eight persons who were among those killed in a truck-bus collision near Sinnar have been cremated at Morivali village in Thane district, a police official said.
Ten persons including seven women were killed and at least 22 others injured after a private tourist bus on way to the temple town of Shirdi collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday morning.
Most of the bus passengers were workers of a packaging firm and their families from Ambernath tehsil of Thane district. Eight of the deceased were residents of Morivali near Ambernath.
Their bodies arrived in the village around 9 pm on Friday and last rites were performed around 10.30 pm, said inspector J B Sonawane of the local police station. Hundreds of villagers attended the last rites, he said.