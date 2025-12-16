Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek

India’s tallest viewing tower is set to come up on a 50-acre site along the Thane creek, marking a major landmark project for the region. The proposed structure will rise to a height of 260 metres, making it the highest viewing tower in the country. Comparing it with global icons, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde noted that the Eiffel Tower in France stands at around 300 metres. He also announced that a modern convention centre will be developed at Kasarvadavali, while a large town park spread across 25 acres will be created at Kolshet. All these projects will be executed on a Build-Operate-Transfer basis.

A detailed presentation on multiple development initiatives planned across Thane district, including areas linked to Mumbai, was conducted during the event. The presentation was made by Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao along with senior civic officials. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present during the briefing, where the scope, scale and timelines of various infrastructure and public utility projects were outlined. The session focused on showcasing how these proposed developments aim to transform Thane into a modern urban hub while balancing infrastructure growth with recreational, cultural and environmental needs of residents across the rapidly expanding metropolitan region.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also shared an extensive list of cultural, recreational and sports-related facilities planned for Thane. These include a dedicated Koli Museum highlighting local heritage, an aquarium, a science centre, and an international-standard snow park. In addition, an amusement park, adventure park, bird museum spread over 12.5 acres, and a musical concert centre covering 25 acres are proposed. A state-of-the-art sports complex on 50 acres will also be developed, aiming to provide world-class facilities for athletes while offering diverse entertainment options for families and tourists visiting Thane.

Environmental conservation has also been included as a key component of the development plan. The Anandvan Green Belt, extending over a length of 18.4 kilometres, will be developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation. This green corridor will be located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, close to the boundary of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The project is expected to strengthen ecological balance, enhance biodiversity and provide residents with access to a continuous natural landscape. The green belt will also act as a buffer zone, helping protect forest areas while promoting sustainable urban planning.

Highlighting the broader impact of these initiatives, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said the projects would significantly contribute to improving the quality of life of people living in Thane district. He stated that modern training and infrastructure facilities would become available for talented sportspersons, enabling them to compete at higher levels. At the same time, enhanced recreational spaces, cultural centres and green zones would raise living standards for residents. According to him, these integrated developments would accelerate Thane’s overall growth, strengthen its urban identity and position the district as a key centre for planned and sustainable development.

Shinde further informed that the tendering process for most of the proposed projects has already commenced. He clarified that all the initiatives will be implemented through the Build-Operate-Transfer model, encouraging private participation while ensuring long-term public benefit. Under this approach, private developers will construct and operate the facilities for a specified period before transferring them back to the authorities. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that this model would ensure timely completion, efficient management and high-quality infrastructure, while reducing the financial burden on civic bodies and speeding up the execution of large-scale development works across Thane.