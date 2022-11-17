Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-BJP groups nominees elected president and vice president of Palghar Zilla Parishad

Nominees of the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine were elected unopposed as president and vice-president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra.

According to a report of PTI, while Prakash Nikam of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was elected president, Pankaj Kore of the BJP was elected vice-president of the Zilla Parishad.

Palghar in-charge of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Ravindra Phatak, said the victory of the two candidates holds immense importance in the current political scenario.

District Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan said under the leadership of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Palghar will be fully developed and wJPelfare schemes will be taken to end beneficiaries.