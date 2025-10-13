Maharashtra: Elderly Man Dies After Family Clash Over Farm Land, Six Detained

Maharashtra: Farm dispute turn violent as a man succumbed to injuries at at a hospital in Ahilyanagar. He was severely injured in an assault involving a sickle and iron pipes by six individuals, including his three nephews and their wives, due to an land dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday at 6:30 PM in Loni Sayyadmir village, Ashti taluka. Police have taken six people into custody in connection with the incident.

It was an ongoing fight between two groups over a dam and pipeline in the field. On Saturday evening at 6 pm, while the children were playing ball in front of the house, the fight began and Chhabu Devkar, aged 72, was seriously injured after a major fight. Chhabu Devkar's son Mithu Devkar, who was involved in the dispute, was also injured. Meanwhile, Chhabu Devkar, who was seriously injured in the clash, was admitted to Ahilyanagar for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Following this incident, Ambhora police station's Saponi Mangesh Salve visited the spot and started the investigation. Two teams were formed and sent to search for the accused. Nephews Ramdas Devkar, Rahul Devkar, Santosh Devkar along with daughters-in-law Kavita Devkar, Manisha Devkar, Lata Devkar were taken into custody from Loni Syedmir village on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Latur Violence: Tractor Driver Hiring Dispute Sparks Stone-Pelting Clash, One Injured

Following Chhabu Devkar's cremation under police protection in Loni Syedmir village, where a tense peace prevails, Saponi Mangesh Salve is investigating the crime. The situation is under control.