Maharashtra Election 2024: Authorities Seize Rs 22 Crore in Cash, Liquor, and Other Materials in Palghar

Authorities in Palghar district have seized cash, liquor, and various goods valued at a total of Rs 22 crore amid the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election campaign, an official reported on Monday. According to Palghar Collector and Election Officer Govind Bodke, the haul includes Rs 16.14 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 2.46 crore, drugs valued at approximately Rs 26.82 lakh, along with items such as laptops, sarees, and cookers.

The campaigning for the November 20 assembly polls is concluding at 5 PM on Monday. A total of 2,292,066 voters are eligible to cast their votes across six assembly constituencies in Palghar district, where 53 candidates are contesting. The electorate comprises 1,187,589 male voters, 1,104,246 female voters, and 231 transgender individuals.

For polling logistics in Palghar district, 2,274 booths will be set up, including two marked as critical. Special focus will be given to seven booths staffed by members of tribal and fishermen communities, according to Palghar Collector Govind Bodke. To ensure a smooth and secure election process, the district administration has deployed 2,782 police personnel, 2,041 home guards, and eight companies of CISF and SRPF.