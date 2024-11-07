Maharashtra Election 2024: NCP Files Complaint Against MVA’s Defamatory Campaign Video Targeting Ajit Pawar

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political campaigns from both the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) have reached a fever pitch with rallies, social media ads, and campaign videos targeting opposing leaders. A recent campaign video from the MVA titled "Ladkya Bahinyansathi Aanli Yanchi Badhya..." (translated to "These have brought obstacles for our beloved sisters...") has stirred controversy, leading to a legal response from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The NCP Youth President, Suraj Chavan, has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, alleging that the video defames Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Chavan claims the video spreads false and defamatory content aimed at damaging Pawar’s image and requested police action against those responsible for the video's creation and distribution.

In recent days, MVA has ramped up its video campaigns, with some content going viral. One video, featuring a woman referencing the "1,500-rupee leader" slogan, appears to critique certain political figures and has sparked discussions on social media, which many see as a veiled criticism of recent policy decisions regarding welfare schemes.

Additionally, Ajit Pawar’s endorsement of Nawab Malik’s candidacy has drawn attention, especially given some internal resistance within the Mahayuti alliance. Malik's candidacy, which the BJP faction reportedly opposed due to Malik's legal controversies, has now been firmly supported by Pawar, who participated in a roadshow and openly backed Malik. By doing so, Ajit Pawar sent a clear message of unity, emphasizing that MVA remains committed to Malik’s campaign.