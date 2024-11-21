Ajit Pawar To Lose by 40,000 Votes in Baramati, Claims Sharad Pawar’s NCP Leader Ahead of Result

Uttam Jankar, leader of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction and candidate from the Malshiras constituency, predicted a major defeat for Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat. "Ajit Pawar will lose by over 40,000 votes. A vote for Ajit Pawar is essentially a vote for the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis. Baramati taluka is not an easy ground; it is a state-driven region. Yugendra Pawar's victory is certain," Jankar asserted.

Uttam Jankar expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's prospects, stating, "The MVA will secure 180-200 seats in the state, and we will form the government."

Uttam Jankar Predicts Loss for Ram Satpute

In the Malshiras constituency, sitting BJP MLA Ram Satpute faces a tough challenge from Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Uttam Jankar. Confident of his victory, Jankar stated, "I will win this fight, and Ram Satpute's deposit will be confiscated."

Highlighting his years of work for the district, Jankar added, "I am expecting 1-1.5 lakh votes in this election to drive the taluka towards further development. Due to the BJP's policies and the business-oriented approach of the sitting MLA, Ram Satpute will lose his deposit." Mocking his opponent, Jankar said his commitment to the region's progress.

