Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MNS Stunned by Losses in Mahim and Shivadi as Uddhav Thackeray’s Candidates Clinch Victory

Amit Thackeray contested his first election from the Mahim constituency. After Raj Thackeray announced his candidacy, there were speculations about whether the Mahayuti would field a candidate. However, Eknath Shinde’s sitting MLA, Sada Sarvankar, refused to vacate the seat, and eventually, Mahayuti declared him as its candidate. The result was a triangular contest between Mahesh Sawant, Sada Sarvankar, and Amit Thackeray, with Amit finishing third. In the battle between Sarvankar and Sawant, the latter won with a margin of over 1,500 votes.

After the announcement of Amit Thackeray's candidacy, MNS hoped for BJP support, but the Mahayuti’s nomination of Sarvankar left MNS to fight alone. Ashish Shelar and Devendra Fadnavis publicly supported Thackeray, but Sarvankar’s argument convinced Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resulting in his candidacy. The lack of coordination within Mahayuti benefited Mahesh Sawant, who maintained his lead throughout. Sawant secured 46,579 votes, while Sarvankar got 45,236 votes, with Thackeray coming third at 30,703 votes. In Shivadi, MNS’s Bala Nandgaonkar faced off against Uddhav Thackeray’s Ajoy Chaudhary, who claimed victory for the third time. Ajoy Chaudhary received 71,888 votes by the 18th round, defeating Nandgaonkar, who got 63,846 votes, losing by nearly 8,000 votes.



