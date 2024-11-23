Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Posters Outside Matoshree Declare Uddhav Thackeray as 'Next Chief Minister (Watch Video)

Counting of votes for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is underway and amidst all this, a poster calling for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be made Chief Minister has been put up outside Matoshree, the Thackeray's Mumbai residence.Supporters of the party displayed massive posters proclaiming Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The banners carried a bold message: "The party leader will be the Chief Minister, Garv se kaho, hum Hindu hain" (Say it with pride, we are Hindus).

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Posters of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister are displayed outside Matoshree, with a banner reading, "The party leader will be the Chief Minister, Garv se kaho, hum Hindu hain" pic.twitter.com/vrwRoypwn3 — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction’s morale appears to be high, reflecting confidence in their leader’s return to the top political position in the state. The display comes amid ongoing political negotiations and coalition talks following a closely contested election. Matoshree, located in Mumbai's Bandra East, has long been a symbol of Shiv Sena's political power and the Thackeray family's leadership. The visuals of jubilant supporters gathering outside the iconic residence add to the speculation surrounding the formation of the new government. While official announcements are awaited, the posters reflect the party's commitment to its Hindutva ideology and assertiveness in claiming leadership in Maharashtra.

The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes. While the Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the MVA alliance is a coalition of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The majority mark in the 288-seat in Maharashtra Assembly is 145. The term of the present Maharashtra Assemby ends on November 26.